Pop in for a compact collection of local art, woodwork (including a shell-shocked wooden cat), ceramics, ironware and Åmål silverware, as well as thought-provoking photography exhibitions. The small sculpture park in the grounds features an anarchic wooden tower by eccentric artist Lars Vilks. The on-site Bonaparte cafe (so-called because Napoleon’s niece Christine once lived there) combines yummy coffee and snacks with soothing lake views.