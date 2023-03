Atmospheric Högsbyn Nature Reserve, about 8km north of Håverud near Tisselskog, has woodland walks and a shallow bathing spot. Best of all are its impressive Bronze Age rock carvings (hällristningar): 50 overgrown slabs feature animals, boats, labyrinths, sun signs, and hand and foot marks. The M/S Dalslandia does a 40-minute stop here on its trip between Håverud and Bengtsfors. Visits can be arranged through the tourist office.