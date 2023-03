Saab Bilmuseum is a must for car fanatics and Swedish design buffs. At this warehouse-showroom, gleaming Saab car models range from the first made (a sensational 1946 prototype) and the Sonnet Super Sport, of which only six were made between '55 and '57, to the futuristic Aero X – the BioPower Hybrid Concept that's the first car in the world to run on bioethanol and produce no emissions whatsoever.