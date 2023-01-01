ABBA: The Museum

A sensory-overload experience that might appeal only to devoted ABBA fans, this long-awaited and wildly hyped cathedral to the demigods of Swedish pop is almost aggressively entertaining. It's packed to the gills with memorabilia and interactivity – every square inch has something new to look at, be it a glittering guitar, a vintage photo of Benny, Björn, Frida or Agnetha, a classic music video, an outlandish costume or a tour van from the band members' early days.

The museum even has the actual helicopter from the cover of Abba's 1976 album Arrival, in which visitors can pose for photos. You can also hang out in the reassembled Polar recording studio, shake your booty on stage alongside silhouettes of the rest of the band, and even create your own chart topper in a mini recording booth. Don't miss the roomful of amazing costumes or the player piano that is somehow linked to a piano in Benny's house; it plays whenever he plays.

Audio guides (40kr, available in English) feature the members of Abba themselves narrating stories about their lives.

No cash accepted (cards only); it's best to reserve tickets ahead of time online to avoid a long wait.