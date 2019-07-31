While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…
Stockholm Archipelago
Mention the archipelago to Stockholmers and prepare for gushing, well-earned adulation. Buffering the city from the open Baltic Sea, its seemingly endless sweep of rocky isles are a wonderland of deep forests, fields of wildflowers, red wooden cottages and bobbing yachts.
Exactly how many islands there are is debatable, with the count ranging from 14,000 to 100,000 (the general consensus is 24,000). Whatever the number, it’s an unmissable area, unique in the world and much closer to the city than many visitors imagine, with regular ferry services and various tours. And while you can see most of the islands on day trips, it's worth staying overnight to soak up the ethereal tranquility.
Most islands have good boat connections, provided you check timings in advance – although there are worse places in the world to get stranded!
Explore Stockholm Archipelago
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Stockholm Archipelago.
See
Vaxholm Fortress Museum
While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…
See
Hembygdsgård
The Hembygdsgård preserves the finest old houses in Norrhamn. The fiskarebostad is an excellent example of a late-19th-century fisherman’s house, complete…
See
Siaröfortet Museum
At this fortress-turned-museum you can check out the officers’ mess, kitchen, sleeping quarters and tunnels, plus two impressive 15.2cm cannons (they’re…
See
Iron Mine
The most unusual of Utö's sights is the remains of Sweden’s oldest iron mine, which opened in 1150 and closed in 1879. The three pits are now flooded –…
See
Batteri Arholma
Fans of military history can tour this formerly top-secret Cold War–era base, complete with cannons aimed at sea and underground living space for 340 men…
