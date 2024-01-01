Batteri Arholma

Stockholm Archipelago

LoginSave

Fans of military history can tour this formerly top-secret Cold War–era base, complete with cannons aimed at sea and underground living space for 340 men. Information in English may be a little sparse, but if you book ahead you can usually arrange an English tour. The views are amazing, whether you opt to delve further or not.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A boat arriving in Karingsund guest harbor, in Aland islands, Finland.

    Käringsund Harbour

    29.54 MILES

    About 2km north of Storby, Käringsund harbour is delightfully picturesque, with rustic red wooden boathouses reflected in the calm waters. A nature trail…

  • Post och Tullhuset

    Post och Tullhuset

    28.9 MILES

    Designed by German architect CL Engel, Storby’s Post & Customs House is now a hub for local artists, with exhibitions, artisan shops and a terrific cafe…

  • Kobba Klintar

    Kobba Klintar

    28.88 MILES

    Since 1862 a beacon has shone out from this island south of Mariehamn. Nowadays, the original pilot cottage is dwarfed by a bigger and better house with…

  • Degersand

    Degersand

    26.24 MILES

    Åland's rocky coastline doesn't often allow for good swimming beaches, but here's an exception – a long, pristine stretch of fine white sand that has been…

  • Siaröfortet Museum

    Siaröfortet Museum

    27.34 MILES

    At this fortress-turned-museum you can check out the officers’ mess, kitchen, sleeping quarters and tunnels, plus two impressive 15.2cm cannons (they’re…

  • Ålands Jakt och Fiskemuseum

    Ålands Jakt och Fiskemuseum

    29.55 MILES

    Overlooking Käringsund harbour, the Hunting & Fishing Museum addresses the role of these two activities in the history and culture of the Åland islands…

View more attractions

Nearby Stockholm Archipelago attractions

1. Degersand

26.24 MILES

Åland's rocky coastline doesn't often allow for good swimming beaches, but here's an exception – a long, pristine stretch of fine white sand that has been…

2. Siaröfortet Museum

27.34 MILES

At this fortress-turned-museum you can check out the officers’ mess, kitchen, sleeping quarters and tunnels, plus two impressive 15.2cm cannons (they’re…

3. Kobba Klintar

28.88 MILES

Since 1862 a beacon has shone out from this island south of Mariehamn. Nowadays, the original pilot cottage is dwarfed by a bigger and better house with…

4. Post och Tullhuset

28.9 MILES

Designed by German architect CL Engel, Storby’s Post & Customs House is now a hub for local artists, with exhibitions, artisan shops and a terrific cafe…

5. Käringsund Harbour

29.54 MILES

About 2km north of Storby, Käringsund harbour is delightfully picturesque, with rustic red wooden boathouses reflected in the calm waters. A nature trail…

6. Ålands Jakt och Fiskemuseum

29.55 MILES

Overlooking Käringsund harbour, the Hunting & Fishing Museum addresses the role of these two activities in the history and culture of the Åland islands…