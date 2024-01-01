Ålands Jakt och Fiskemuseum

Overlooking Käringsund harbour, the Hunting & Fishing Museum addresses the role of these two activities in the history and culture of the Åland islands. Exhibits focus on seal hunting and seine (dragnet) fishing, as well as life in a traditional fishing village. Dinghies, seine boats and schooners are on display, as well as stuffed animals and birds.
