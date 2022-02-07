Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock…
Southern Sweden
It's no wonder that so many artists call southern Sweden home – the light seems softer, the foliage brighter and the shoreline more dazzling.
Skåne (Scania) was Danish property until 1658 and still openly flaunts its uniqueness – the heavy Skånska dialect, a wealth of half-timbered houses and the region’s hybrid flag – a Swedish yellow cross on a red Danish background. Marvellous, multicultural Malmö, Skäne's largest and Sweden's third-largest city is today linked to Copenhagen by the Öresund bridge, a marvel of modern engineering.
South of Malmö, Viking heritage abounds, while to the north, elegant and erudite Lund, is Sweden’s answer to Cambridge. Dramatic cliffs dominate Skåne’s northwestern coast, while its east is a gentler affair with miles of sandy beaches and its medieval showpiece, Ystad.
Northeast of Skåne, forested Blekinge län (county) was the seat of Sweden’s 17th-century sea power; beautifully preserved baroque Karlskrona is the jewel in its crown.
Explore Southern Sweden
- LLunds domkyrka
Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock…
- FFotevikens Museum
If you mourn the passing of big hairy men in longboats, find solace at the fascinating Foteviken Viking Reserve, an evocative ‘living’ reconstruction of a…
- MMalmö Museer
Located within the rambling Malmöhus Slott, operating under the broad banner (and one low admission fee) of the Malmö Museer, are three main museums…
- AAles Stenar
One of Skåne's most intriguing and remote attractions, this place has all the mystery of England's Stonehenge without the commercialism. It's Sweden's…
- VVästra Hamnen
Located about 2.5km northwest of the Old Town, buzzing, bayside Västra Hamnen represents the modern face of Malmö. It's a popular spot to stroll, sip…
- KKrapperups Slott
While you'd never guess from its name, Krapperups Slott is one of Sweden’s oldest and loveliest estates located 5km south of Mölle. The manor has an…
- TTrelleborgen
Trelleborgen is a 9th-century Viking ring fortress, discovered in 1988 off Bryggaregatan (just west of the town centre). A quarter of the palisaded fort…
- KKiviks Musteri
This is a large-scale commercial operation encompassing a small museum, a vast shop selling everything from apple mustard to apple cake, an apple orchard…
- MModerna Museet Malmö
Architects Tham & Videgård chose to make the most of the distinct 1901 Rooseum, once a power-generating turbine hall, by adding a contemporary annexe,…
