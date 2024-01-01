Bärnstensmuseum

There's something a little macabre about this unique museum, which shows ancient insects trapped in sticky resin from 40 million years ago, forever preserved in pieces of beautiful amber stone. The museum is on the southern outskirts of Höllviken, just off the coast road towards Trelleborg.

