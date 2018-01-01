Welcome to Sundsvall

Your first views of central Sundsvall may be one of the most pleasant (or mind-boggling) surprises of your visit to the Bothnian coast. The city was a well-off timber town exporting to the world when it was burned to the ground in 1888, after a spark from a steamboat set the town brewery alight. The central city was levelled in half a day. Civic leaders, finding that the town's timber barons were actually over-insured, then decided that their city should be rebuilt in stone and brick, buildings separated by wide avenues. This new start produced a construction boom and incredibly ornate stone buildings, all built within a decade of the fire, that stand to this day.

