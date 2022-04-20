Gary Latham

Lappland

Lappland is Europe’s last true wilderness. With a grand mountain range, endless forest and countless pristine lakes as your playground, it’s your chance to be a true explorer. Its great swathes of virgin land are dotted with reindeer – this is Sami country still, and your chance to delve into the reindeer herders’ centuries-old way of life.

Travelling in the far north of Sweden can draw you into an unusual rhythm. The long, lonely stretches between towns are often completely deserted apart from the ever-present reindeer, often found wandering down the roads. Extreme natural phenomena are at their strongest here – in summer you’ll be travelling under the perpetual light of the midnight sun; in winter, under the haunting wraiths that are the northern lights. During the colder months, Lappland is a different country: a white wilderness traversed by huskies and snowmobiles, and punctuated with colourful Sami winter markets.

Explore Lappland

  • Ájtte Museum

    This illuminating museum is Sweden’s most thorough introduction to Sami culture. Follow the ‘spokes’ radiating from the central chamber, each dealing with…

  • S

    Silvermuseet

    Housed in what used to be a nomad school, the tour de force at Arjeplog's Silvermuseet is the vast collection of Sami silver objects – the most extensive…

  • B

    Båtsuoj Sami Camp

    To experience the life of the forest Sami, visit Båtsuoj, where Tom and Lotta Svensson practise their traditional livelihood full time. You can watch the…

  • L

    Laponia World Heritage Area

    The World Heritage Area includes four national parks and two nature reserves within the districts of Jokkmokk and Gällivare. The magnificent Naturum…

  • S

    Stensele Kyrka

    Built in 1885, with seating for 2000 over two floors, Stensele Church is Sweden's biggest wooden church. A seat was provided for every man, woman and…

  • A

    Aurora Sky Station

    Across the highway from the STF Turiststation, a chairlift takes you up Mt Nuolja (1164m), where you can enjoy epic views from the deck of the Panorama…

  • A

    Atoklimpen

    Atoklimpen (1006m), a monolithic, bare mountain 35km west of Tärnaby, has been regarded as holy by the Sami for centuries. Evidence of sacrificial sites…

  • L

    Lappstaden

    The first church was built in Arvidsjaur in 1607, and church-attendance laws (urged by zealous priests and enforced by the monarchy) imposed a certain…

  • S

    Sameslöjdstiftelsen Sami Duodji

    This centrally located Sami gallery and crafts centre is your one-stop shop for diverse, authentic Sami handicrafts of the highest quality: from…

