Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/age fotostock RM
Easy access to spectacular scenery makes Abisko (Ábeskovvu in Sami) one of the highlights of any trip to Lappland. The 75-sq-km Abisko National Park spreads out from the southern shore of scenic lake Torneträsk. It’s framed by the striking profile of Lapporten, a ‘gate’ formed by neighbouring hills that serves as the legendary gate to Lappland. This is also the driest part of Sweden and consequently has a relatively long hiking season. In winter, people come to see the northern lights; in summer they come to hike and to see the midnight sun.
Abisko
Across the highway from the STF Turiststation, a chairlift takes you up Mt Nuolja (1164m), where you can enjoy epic views from the deck of the Panorama…
Get to the heart of Abisko with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sweden $24.99
Pocket Stockholm $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide