Laponia World Heritage Area

The World Heritage Area includes four national parks and two nature reserves within the districts of Jokkmokk and Gällivare. The magnificent Naturum Laponia, on Viedásnjárgga Headland in Stora Sjöfallet National Park, 92km off the E45, is the main visitor centre – though it's a long drive to get there. Laponia Visitor Centre Gällivare is at the train station and its equivalent in Jokkmokk is the Ájtte Museum. There are also visitor centres in Porjus and Kvikkjokk.