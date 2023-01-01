Atoklimpen (1006m), a monolithic, bare mountain 35km west of Tärnaby, has been regarded as holy by the Sami for centuries. Evidence of sacrificial sites and encampments with hearths is scattered across the area, and dates back to the 15th century; a 3km trail leads up to the top.

Near the car park (off Rd 1116) is a peat hut and a small cottage, built by a Sami couple in the early 1920s, a time when the government forbade the Sami to build permanent structures; the ensuing debate over the cottage helped to change the law in 1928.