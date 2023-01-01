Båtsuoj Sami Camp

To experience the life of the forest Sami, visit Båtsuoj, where Tom and Lotta Svensson practise their traditional livelihood full time. You can watch the reindeer get lassoed, stay overnight on reindeer skins inside a kåta (typical forest Sami log hut), learn about Sami shamanic practices, eat grilled reindeer and sip coffee cooked over a wood fire. Book visits in advance.

The camp is near the village of Gasa, 17km north of the village of Slagnäs (30km east of Sorsele, 53km west of Arvidsjaur on the E45). Follow the red hand-painted signs that point north.