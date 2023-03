The Inlandsbanemuseet, inside the Sorsele train-station building, tells the story of the 1289km railway and how it was built between Kristinehamn in the south and Gällivare in the north – from the first dreams of the late 1800s right through to the present day. It's a pleasant little museum, but you won't find a lot of information in English. There are lots of intriguing old photos though, covering over 100 years of railway history.