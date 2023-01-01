Housed in what used to be a nomad school, the tour de force at Arjeplog's Silvermuseet is the vast collection of Sami silver objects – the most extensive of its kind – including belt buckles, ornate spoons and goblets, and collars that would traditionally have been passed down from mother to daughter. You may also spot a dássko, a special bag for a silver spoon, used by the Southern Sami; shaman drums; and 2000-year-old skis worn by Sami hunters.

Other displays trace the history of the town and its main industries – silver mining and logging, and delve into Sami medical lore by focusing on native plants and their traditional uses. Linger in the basement cinema to catch the engaging slideshow and voice-over describing life in Arjeplog through its harsh seasons.