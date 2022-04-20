Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
Gotland
Situated off Sweden's southeastern coast, Gotland is the largest island in the Baltic Sea (2994 sq km in diameter). It is also one of the country's most beautiful destinations, its tranquil, sparsely populated landscapes almost haunting in their beauty. Archaeological finds attest to a human history that predates the Christian tradition, stretching back some 8000 years.
The island's protagonist is its capital, Visby. A Unesco World Heritage Site, its old city walls remain almost completely intact, catapulting visitors back to the era of knights in shining armour. Not surprisingly, it's the perfect backdrop for the island's annual Medieval Week, during which both locals and visitors dress the part for some time-frozen revelry.
Beyond Visby, wheels are essential for exploring the island's diverse landscapes, which span sandy shores and secluded coves, to golden, grassy meadows and sleepy little hamlets.
Explore Gotland
- Visby Sankta Maria Domkyrka
Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
- Gotlands Museum
Gotlands Museum is one of the mightiest regional museums in Sweden. While highlights include amazing 8th-century, pre-Viking picture stones, human…
- Bergmancenter
The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…
- St Karins Kyrka
One of the most stunning of Visby's medieval churches, it's often used for performances. In winter, local children skate on an artificial ice rink within…
- SStora Karlsö
This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…
- GGotska Sandön
Isolated Gotska Sandön, with an area of 37 sq km, is an unusual island with lighthouses at its three corners, 30km of beaches, sand dunes, pine forest and…
- NNorderport
The northern gate of Visby's city wall is a good entry point if you're short on time. Follow the wall in a southwesterly direction until you find the…
- BBungemuseet
Step back in time at the Bungemuseet, an open-air museum with 17th- to 19th-century houses, picture stones dating from AD800 and a historic playground. It…
- BBlå Lagunen
This remote, flooded, former quarry really does have that tropical azure water, but it has two drawbacks: it's steep, deep and not great for kids; and in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gotland.
See
Visby Sankta Maria Domkyrka
Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
See
Gotlands Museum
Gotlands Museum is one of the mightiest regional museums in Sweden. While highlights include amazing 8th-century, pre-Viking picture stones, human…
See
Bergmancenter
The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…
See
St Karins Kyrka
One of the most stunning of Visby's medieval churches, it's often used for performances. In winter, local children skate on an artificial ice rink within…
See
Stora Karlsö
This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…
See
Gotska Sandön
Isolated Gotska Sandön, with an area of 37 sq km, is an unusual island with lighthouses at its three corners, 30km of beaches, sand dunes, pine forest and…
See
Norderport
The northern gate of Visby's city wall is a good entry point if you're short on time. Follow the wall in a southwesterly direction until you find the…
See
Bungemuseet
Step back in time at the Bungemuseet, an open-air museum with 17th- to 19th-century houses, picture stones dating from AD800 and a historic playground. It…
See
Blå Lagunen
This remote, flooded, former quarry really does have that tropical azure water, but it has two drawbacks: it's steep, deep and not great for kids; and in…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Gotland
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.