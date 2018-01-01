Sublimely situated beside Lake Vättern, Vadstena is a legacy of both church and state power, and today St Birgitta’s abbey and Gustav Vasa’s castle compete with each other for admiration.

Read More

The atmosphere in the old town, with its wonderful cobbled lanes, intriguing small shops and wooden buildings, makes it an especially satisfying place to end a day of touring along the Göta Canal.

Vadstena really is a wonderfully quiet and pretty lakeside town with a hell of a lot of charm. There's something about the place that, if you've come for a day trip, you will wish you were spending the night. To prevent disappointment, book a night in advance.

Read Less