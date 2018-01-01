Welcome to Linköping
Most famous for its mighty medieval cathedral, Linköping fancies itself as Norrköping’s more upmarket rival. Its most infamous claim to fame is the ‘bloodbath of Linköping’. Following the Battle of Stångebro (1598), many of King Sigismund’s defeated Catholic army were executed here, leaving Duke Karl and his Protestant forces in full control of Sweden.
While quite the modern, industrial city today (manufacturer Saab is the major employer), pockets of its past survive in its churches, castle and museums and in the picture-perfect streets around Hunnebergsgatan and Storgatan.
