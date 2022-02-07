Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…
Bohuslän
Bohuslän is a fascinating corner of Sweden. Its distinctive rocky coastline is home to some 8000 weather-beaten, sun-baked islands and islets and probably an equal number of adorable red wooden fishing huts and harbour shopfronts. The landscape resembles few other parts of the world – maybe for that reason, the area is a favourite among artists. Don't forget your camera.
Explore Bohuslän
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bohuslän.
See
Nordiska Akvarellmuseet
Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…
See
Vitlycke Museum
If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…
See
Koster Islands
Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…
See
Havets Hus
Havets Hus is an excellent aquarium with sea life from Gullmarn, Sweden’s only true fjord, which cuts past Lysekil. Peer at such cold-water beauties as…
See
Carlstens Fästning
Looming over town, Carlstens Fästning is a fortress built in the 1660s after the Swedish takeover of Marstrand and Bohuslän. Marstrand's ice-free port was…
See
Stone-Ship Settings
One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…
See
Nordens Ark
Snow leopards, wolves and lynxes prowl Nordens Ark, a well-conceived safari park 12km northeast of Smögen. It shows off animals and plants from countries…
See
Käringön
This picture-perfect island boasts plenty of good swimming holes, some complete with floats and trampolines for the enjoyment of those frolicking in the…
See
Skee Kyrka
Open by appointment only (contact the tourist office), the Romanesque stone Skee Kyrka is about 6km east of Strömstad and has a 10th-century nave. There’s…
