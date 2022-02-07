©Johner Images/Getty Images

Bohuslän

Bohuslän is a fascinating corner of Sweden. Its distinctive rocky coastline is home to some 8000 weather-beaten, sun-baked islands and islets and probably an equal number of adorable red wooden fishing huts and harbour shopfronts. The landscape resembles few other parts of the world – maybe for that reason, the area is a favourite among artists. Don't forget your camera.

Explore Bohuslän

  • N

    Nordiska Akvarellmuseet

    Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…

  • V

    Vitlycke Museum

    If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…

  • K

    Koster Islands

    Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…

  • H

    Havets Hus

    Havets Hus is an excellent aquarium with sea life from Gullmarn, Sweden’s only true fjord, which cuts past Lysekil. Peer at such cold-water beauties as…

  • C

    Carlstens Fästning

    Looming over town, Carlstens Fästning is a fortress built in the 1660s after the Swedish takeover of Marstrand and Bohuslän. Marstrand's ice-free port was…

  • S

    Stone-Ship Settings

    One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…

  • N

    Nordens Ark

    Snow leopards, wolves and lynxes prowl Nordens Ark, a well-conceived safari park 12km northeast of Smögen. It shows off animals and plants from countries…

  • K

    Käringön

    This picture-perfect island boasts plenty of good swimming holes, some complete with floats and trampolines for the enjoyment of those frolicking in the…

  • S

    Skee Kyrka

    Open by appointment only (contact the tourist office), the Romanesque stone Skee Kyrka is about 6km east of Strömstad and has a 10th-century nave. There’s…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bohuslän.

