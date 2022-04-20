On the northern, uninhabited side of Mayreau you'll find Saltwhistle Bay, a double crescent of beautiful beaches split by a narrow palm-tree-fringed…
St Vincent & the Grenadines
Just the name St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) evokes visions of exotic, idyllic island life. Imagine an island chain in the heart of the Caribbean Sea, uncluttered by tourist exploitation, with white-sand beaches on deserted islands, sky-blue water gently lapping the shores and barely a soul around.
While it may sound like a playground for the rich and famous, you don't need your own yacht to enjoy SVG. In fact cheap ferries make exploring this archipelago nation independently a breeze and with so many islands to choose from, there's sure to be one that perfectly meets your needs.
And while it's famed for its islands and beaches, the country offers more than just a relax in a hammock. There are volcanoes to climb, refreshing waterfalls to explore and great hiking throughout.
Explore St Vincent & the Grenadines
- SSaltwhistle Bay
On the northern, uninhabited side of Mayreau you'll find Saltwhistle Bay, a double crescent of beautiful beaches split by a narrow palm-tree-fringed…
- Princess Margaret Beach
Simply divine. Located just around the corner from Port Elizabeth, this is one of the loveliest stretches of sand on the island. It is backed by a wall of…
- FFort Duvernette
Perched atop a large volcanic rock offshore from Villa, this eerie fort was constructed to defend the town of Calliaqua and affords fantastic 360-degree…
- MMontreal Gardens
Tucked away at the end of a rough road at the top of the valley above Mesopotamia – the SVG version – St Vincent's other botanical gardens are in many…
- MMopion Island
A tiny pure-sand island northwest of PSV with just a single thatch umbrella in the middle, Mopion is the place of tropical castaway fantasies. Measuring…
- CChatham Bay
A favorite hangout among Union Island locals and a popular anchorage for yachties in the know, Chatham Bay is a lovely thin crescent of white sand backed…
- BBig Sand
One of the best beaches on the island, Big Sand on Richmond Bay is around half a mile north of Clifton. It has plenty of white sand and brilliant blue…
- FFort Charlotte
Just north of the city and standing proudly atop a 660ft-high ridge, Fort Charlotte (1806) offers commanding views of both town and the Grenadines to the…
- BBelmont Lookout
On the road to Mesopotamia there is an excellent lookout where you peer down into the impossibly green valley, known as the breadbasket of San Vincent. It…
