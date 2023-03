About 3km inland from Bentota, on the south bank of the Bentota Ganga, this unexpected 12th-century temple has some lovely murals and a 2500-year-old dagoba that is said to hold the canine tooth of Buddha's main disciple, Kasyapa. To reach it, cross the bridge south of Aluthgama and take the Elpitiya Rd to your left for 1.5km, keeping straight when the main road swings right and continuing for a further 1km.