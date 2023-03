The first recorded Muslim settlement on the island took place at Beruwela, 6km north of Aluthgama, in 1024. The Kechimalai Mosque, on a headland north of the hotel strip, is said to be built on the site of the landing and is the focus for a major Eid-ul-Fitr festival at the end of Ramadan. It’s part of a fascinating collection of mosques, churches and temples out by the fishing port and beach.