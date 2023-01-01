Traditional Puppet Art Museum

Puppet shows were long a part of traditional entertainment in Sri Lankan villages. Performing troupes would stage shows with intricate plots that lasted for hours. This engaging museum keeps the traditional puppet arts alive. Dozens and dozens of colourful puppets – some quite huge – are displayed. Many are surprisingly animated even when still.

Call to arrange a performance (and to check the museum is open). Performance prices vary. The museum is about 200m east of Galle Rd, about midway between Wellawatta and Mt Lavinia.