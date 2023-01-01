Geoffrey Bawa House

At the end of this quiet little street is the house where the renowned architect Bawa lived from 1960 to 1970. The house combines his usual love for traditional local forms with the stark white architectural palette he favoured. You can tour the small gardens as well as the interior with its custom furnishings. If you say, 'Gee I'd like to live here', you can also arrange to stay in one part of the house. Book tours in advance.

Note that there are complaints about rude treatment (some staff receive praise, others not so much) and ignored bookings at the house. Bring your printed confirmation and some forbearance.