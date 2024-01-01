Madu Ganga

Between Ambalangoda and Iduruwa the muddy Madu Ganga dances around the coastline forming a complicated network of lagoons and off-shoots. It’s fantastic birding territory and in praise of this it’s been made into a Ramsar site. Boat tours (Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 per boat, 1½ hours) are run by Maduwa River Boats from Balapitiya, 5km north of Ambalangoda.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tea tasting in the he Handunugoda Tea Estate and Tea Museum.

    Handunugoda Tea Estate

    28.65 MILES

    This exquisite tea plantation in the hills above Koggala offers (free) highly informative tours of the estate. You'll sample and learn how they produce…

  • Old fort, Galle, Sri Lanka

    Flag Rock

    21.11 MILES

    Flag Rock, at the southernmost end of the Fort, was once a Portuguese bastion. Today it is easily the most popular place to catch a sunset. During…

  • Dutch Reformed Church in the Fort Galle.

    Dutch Reformed Church

    20.84 MILES

    Originally built in 1640, the present building dates from 1752. Its floor is paved with gravestones from Dutch cemeteries, while other impressive features…

  • Tuk tuk drives through the entrance of the old Dutch gate with British Coat of Arms above.

    Old Gate

    20.9 MILES

    A beautifully carved British coat of arms tops the entrance to the Old Gate on the outer side. Inside, the letters VOC, standing for Verenigde…

  • Martin Wickramasinghe Folk Art Museum

    Martin Wickramasinghe Folk Art Museum

    27.87 MILES

    This interesting museum includes the house where respected Sinhalese author Martin Wickramasinghe (1890–1976) was born (the traditional southern structure…

  • Brief Gardens, Home of Bevis Bawa.

    Brief Garden

    12.61 MILES

    You'll find the Brief Garden 10 kilometres inland from Bentota. A barely controlled riot of a garden out of The Jungle Book, the grounds are a lovely…

  • The old fishing sailboat in the maritime museum in Galle, Sri Lanka.

    Marine Archeological Museum

    20.88 MILES

    This spacious maritime museum occupies a colossal old spice warehouse built by the Dutch and dating back to the late 17th century. The structure was…

  • Rumassala Peace Pagoda

    Rumassala Peace Pagoda

    22.47 MILES

    On the hillside west of Unawatuna, this impressive pagoda was built by Japanese Buddhist monks of the Mahayana sect in 2005, as part of their scheme to…

Nearby South of Colombo attractions

1. Ariyapala Traditional Masks

2.33 MILES

Ariyapala Traditional Masks is a small ground-floor museum starring a life-sized statue of the last king and queen of Kandy. It also has a shop selling…

2. Ariyapala Mask Museum

2.36 MILES

This museum, with its dioramas and explanations in English, gives an interesting insight into Sri Lankan masks and the meanings behind them. It also sells…

3. Galigoda Shailathalaramaya Vihara

2.45 MILES

This peaceful Buddhist temple, 5km inland from Ambalangoda, sits on a hill surrounded by cinnamon plantations. The temple has a 35m-long sleeping Buddha…

4. Moonstone Mines

6.55 MILES

Have you ever wondered where that pretty little moonstone on your finger actually comes from? Head inland 7km to Mitiyagoda and you can descend (not…

5. Tsunami Photo Museum

7.92 MILES

This ramshackle, private museum 3.5km north of Hikkaduwa tells the story through photographs and newspaper features of that dreadful day in 2004 when the…

6. Tsunami Education Centre and Museum

7.98 MILES

This locally run centre focuses on tsunami education for locals, but also has some dramatic and harrowing photos of the 2004 tsunami, including some of…

7. Tsunami Memorial

8.22 MILES

This small monument remembers the 35,000 people who lost their lives just in Sri Lanka during the 2004 tsunami and the hundreds of thousands of others…

8. Tsunami Honganji Vihara

8.43 MILES

Right on the coast north of Hikkaduwa is this statue of a standing Buddha facing the waves with his hands in the abhaya mudra (Buddha pose conveying…