This peaceful Buddhist temple, 5km inland from Ambalangoda, sits on a hill surrounded by cinnamon plantations. The temple has a 35m-long sleeping Buddha statue (the largest in South Asia), approached via 208 steps or an unpaved side road. The statue is new and not the most outstanding example of its type, but photos are allowed.

A three-wheeler from Ambalangoda costs Rs 500 return, with waiting time, or come by rented scooter.