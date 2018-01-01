Welcome to The West
South of Colombo’s chaos is a world that oscillates between the dancing devils of traditional Sri Lankan culture in Ambalangoda, the chic boutique hotels and uncluttered golden sands of Bentota and the slightly scrappy but ever-popular backpacker party town of Hikkaduwa.
Whichever part of the west coast you choose, a beach stay here makes for the perfect beginning or end to your Sri Lankan adventure.
Top experiences in The West
The West activities
Muthurajawela Wetland Day Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Negombo for a tour riding a TukTuk to Muthurajawela Wetland, and a bird watching tour by boat. Your TukTuk is a very typical form of public transport, part of the everyday street scene. On the TukTuk, you can sit and stretch out, protected from the sun, and rain, and with a great breeze.You will soon arrive at Muturajawela wetland marine sanctuary, famous for its mangroves, salt water crocodiles and avi fauna. You will take a boat ride through the vast Negombo lagoon. Extending over 6,000 acres and over 29,000, and rumored to provide home to over 40 species of migratory and 85 indigenous bird species. Mangrove forests that line the footpath are great places to observe birds as well as baby crocodiles and fiddler crabs. On completion of this visit, your TukTuk rider will take you back to the hotel.
Lagoon Escapes Negombo Day Trip
9:00 am - Pick up from your hotel in Negombo9:30 am - Visit Negombo fish market and buy your favorite fresh seafood to cook for your lunch in addition to the seafood we provide during the trip.10:30 am - Start boat tour in Negombo lagoon. Here you can engage with traditional and modern ways of fishing in lagoon. . Refreshment will be provided during the boat trip.12:30 pm – Live cooking of your lunch in on an Island in the lagoon which you can participate in. Rice and two grilled seafood items will be served, plus any additional seafood you may have purchases during your visit to the fish market.3:00 pm - Take a Catamaran ride with an experienced driver through the lagoon area while you relax and see the beautiful scenery.5:00 pm – End of the lagoon trip and drop you to the hotel
Udawalawe Safari Private Day Trip from Bentota
Morning Safari: Early morning drive from your hotel to enter the park at around 6:45am 3-hour Jeep safari at Udawalawe National Park Depart at 11:00am Stop for Lunch at Udawalawe (food not included in the package) Return to hotel through the tropical village Drop off at your hotel at around 3:30pm Evening Safari: Pickup from your hotel at 9:30am to depart for Yala Stop for Lunch at Udawalawe (food not included in the package) Arrive at 1:30pm for a 3-hour Jeep safari at Udawalawe National Park Depart at 4:45pm Return to hotel through the tropical village Drop off at your hotel at around 8:30pm About Udawalawe National Park UDAWALAWE NATIONAL PARK is located approximately 200 km south-east of Colombo city and is a major eco tourism destination in Sri Lanka . The 30,821 hectares dry zone game park has an annual rainfall of 1524 mm and an average temperature of 29.4°C. It is most famous for the many elephants that live there (about 400 in total). During a visit, it is not unusual to see whole herds of adults and young elephants– feeding or bathing and playing in the water! In addition to this main attraction, the park is home to many water buffalo, water monitor lizards, sambar deer, monkeys and the occasional leopard, as well as being an exciting location for bird enthusiasts. A 4WD open-top safari is the only way to see all the wonders that this protected reserve has to offer and our experienced and knowledgeable nature guides will make this an unforgettable experience
Private Day Trip: Handungoda and Galle from Bentota
You will be starting your tour at 0800 hrs from your hotel in Bentota, where you will be picked up by your chauffeur. Ensure that you bring a packed breakfast with you if you are unable to have your meal at the hotel. (Travel time 2 ½ to 3 hrs) The first stop on your tour itinerary will be the Handunugoda Tea Factory which you will reach approximately 0930 hrs. Ceylon Tea has been highly sought after for centuries. However, this tea factory is famous for a different reason. The Handunugoda Tea Factory has reawakened the ancient Chinese tradition of creating Virgin White Tea which is untouched by human hands during the manufacturing process. During the one-and-a-half-hour tour of the factory, you will be getting to see how this mysterious process takes place to create one of the top most luxury teas of the world. At approximately 1100 hrs you will be travelling to Ahangama for a meet up with stilt fishermen, who are one of the most iconic figures of Sri Lanka. (Travel time 10 to 15 mins) You will be able to see them fishing and learn how they do it by speaking to one of the fishermen. At approximately 1200 hrs you will be having an authentic Sri Lankan sea food lunch at Garton's Cape Hotel and reach Galle by approximately 1400 hrs. This coastal city has withstood three foreign invasions; during which time, it grew from a bustling port which was the main stop for ships travelling east, to a fortified and yet beautiful city with many monuments which have withstood the ravages of time. You will be able to view the Galle Fort which is a World Heritage Site, the Galle Lighthouse, the National Maritime Museum, the picturesque cobblestoned streets with their Dutch names, and many more colonial remnants. You will be finishing your city tour by approximately 1630 hrs and you will be returning to the hotel after this and complete your excursion by 1730 hrs.
Kithulgala Private White Water Rafting Half-Day Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel at 7:00 am. Once you reach Kithulgala, you will be shown a safe place to keep your belongings as you can’t take them with you into the rapids. You will also be assigned an instructor who will show you the techniques to use as well as the necessary safety equipment and measures for rafting.After the presentation, you will be begin your rafting session. Enjoy the thrill of adventure as you whitewater raft down the rapids of a 5km stretch of the Kelani River. Bounce through the turbulent white waters with the confidence and protection offered by proper safety measures. Let you adrenaline rise as you are whirled through the foamy rapids in an experience you will never forget.Afterwards, you'll have some free time to enjoy an authentic Sri Lankan lunch (at own expense) if you wish, before your tour concludes.
Private Day Tour: Kosgoda Balapitiya and Galle from Hikkaduwa
You will be starting your tour from Hikkaduwa at 8:30 am. Your chauffeur will be picking you up from your hotel and driving you to Balapitiya. You will reach the Madu River by 9:00 am and will embark on a one-hour river safari. This area of Balapitiya has a rich and dense ecosystem with swampy waters that support entire forests of mangroves, crocodiles, boars and marsh animals, and a large variety of waterbirds; including cormorants and pelicans. You will be travelling through secretive waterways created by mangrove tunnels and viewing tiny islands; some with temples or cinnamon pluckers, who you can buy fresh cinnamon from. You may also visit the fish massage parlour that stands on stilts, stretched over a portion of the river. Once you have disembarked from your boat, you will be travelling to Unawatuna, which is a one hour drive away. You will get there by 11:00 am and be spending an hour on the beach. You can bring a beach towel and some sunscreen if you wish to get a tan, or you can simply jog down the beach enjoying the fresh sea air, and bright warm sun. At 12:00 pm you will be heading to a hotel of your choice in Unawatuna to have lunch. There are quite a few hotels that serve great seafood too. You can select one according to your budget, as it will be at your own cost. At 1:10 pm you will be proceeding to the city of Galle. You will get there by 1:30 pm and will be viewing the various attractions of this picturesque colonial era city. Some of the most important places you will see are the Galle Fort which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Galle Lighthouse, the National Maritime Museum, the Dutch Reformed Church, and more; all while walking through beautifully historic cobblestoned streets with their Dutch names. At 3:00 pm you will be leaving for Meetiyagoda. You will reach Meetiyagoda by 4:30 pm, and will be spending a productive 40 minutes there. Get some new appreciation for the jewels that adorn your favourite pieces with this visit to the moonstone mines of Meetiyagoda.See the deep shafts where the stones are mined. Learn more about the rare 'blue flash' moonstones that are mined in the area. Watch the miners wash and sift the mined stones to get those of the best quality. Hear more about the difficulties faced by the miners. Grab the opportunity to purchase some marvellous pieces; though you will need to haggle to get a reasonable price. This tour shows you the traditions of one of the oldest trades in Sri Lankan history - gem mining. At 5:10 pm you will be beginning your drive back to Hikkaduwa. You’ll get back to the hotel by 5:30 pm, completing your tour.