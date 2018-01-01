5-Night Sri Lanka Tour

Day 1: Colombo/Kandy you will be picked up by our driver/guide at Bandaranaike International Airport, or from the Hotel you already staying in Colombo. After that proceed to Kandy En-route visit a spice garden in Kaduganawa where you are well described about spices and herbs of Sri Lanka. You will also be visiting batik shop, as well as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth that houses a tooth that belonged to Lord Buddha. Overnight at a Hotel in Kandy. Day 2: Kandy/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Royal Botanical Garden which is nestled in a 60 hectare ground in Peradeniya is believed to house over 4000 known species of flora. Continue your tour to Nuwara Eliya. It is located at a rise of 1890 meters over the sea level and is the most elevated city in Sri Lanka. En route visit a tea factory along the way, where Tea is a major product in Sri Lanka as you may have heard about Ceylon Tea. Overnight at a hotel in Nuwara Eliya. Day 3: Nuwara Eliya/Tissamaharama After breakfast, set up the journey to Tissamaharama, stopping at the Ravana waterfalls en route. It is a popular tourist attraction. It currently ranks as one of the widest falls in Sri Lanka. This waterfall measures approximately 25 m (82 ft) in height and cascades from an oval-shaped concave rock outcrop.Overnight at a Hotel in Tissamaharama. Day 4: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Enjoy a safari in Yala National Park in the morning at 5:30 am. It is the most visited and the second largest park in Sri Lanka, You could take breakfast packets with you as it takes approx. 5 hrs in the wild. You'll also watch stilt fisherman at Weligama. Weligama beach side is one of the best place that you can see the Stilt Fishing, it is an old tradition where about 500 fishing families in Galle, in southwestern-most Sri Lanka, especially have trained to.They usually fish during sunset, noon and sunrise.After having the lunch, in the evening you could do snorkeling and scuba diving in Mirissa. Overnight at a Hotel in Mirissa Day 5: Mirissa/Galle/Bentota In the morning at 5:00 am get ready to explore the Whales, where Mirissa is very famous for its whale watching. After you come back from whale watching, proceed to Bentota. En route visit Galle Fort. In the evening you could also do boat safari in Madu Ganga. Madu Ganga is considered as Sri Lanka's second largest wetland consisting of 32 islands including two main islands providing shelter to 215 families. Overnight at a Hotel in Bentota Day 6: Bentota/Colombo There will be an opportunity to spend some free time in the morning. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.