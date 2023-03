This forest on the north side of Kandy Lake has soaring hardwood trees and giant bamboo, good birding and loads of cheeky monkeys. Birdwatchers can arrange guides (Rs 500) at the ticket office. There are two main paths you can follow, and smaller tracks too.

Be careful if you’re visiting alone. Muggers are rare, but not unknown; solo women should take extra care.

Enter by turning right after the post office on DS Senanayake Vidiya. Last tickets issued at 4.30pm.