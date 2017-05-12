Adisham Rail Tour from Ella

You will be starting your tour at 8:30 am from your hotel in Ella or Bandarawela; where you will be picked up by a tuk tuk, the most famed mode of local transport. Once you get to the train station; you will be boarding the 9:00 am train to Haputale. Along the way your view will change from bright sunshine over cloud forests interspersed with rolling hills; to misty peaks, tree plantations and sleeting rain. After disembarking from the train at 10:30 am, you will begin the hike to Adisham Bungalow. Your guide will lead you along the railway tracks. Skipping along the old wooden railway sleepers is a fun experience in itself. You’ll be in no danger since you’ll be walking by during a period of lull; and you can also see and hear any passing trains from a great distance away, allowing your guide to conduct you safely. Once you get to Adisham Bungalow by approximately 11:30 am, you’ll find yourself facing a beautiful old stone Tudor manor. The house was designed and built by Sir Thomas Lister Villiers in the early 1900s. You’ll be able to admire its perfectly polished wooden balustrades and hardwood floors, attractive interior decor and interesting architecture. Adisham was designed after Leeds Castle located in Kent, in the UK. It too has sprawling lawns and colorful gardens populated by a myriad of local birdlife and butterflies. You will also be able to take part in the guided tour of the bungalow and learn more about it. At 1:00 pm you will be moving to a tea estate nearby; where you will be treated to a delicious picnic lunch. Afterwards, at 2:30 pm you will be hiking back to the train station in Haputale and boarding the train. A tuk tuk will drop you off back at your hotel by 5:00 pm. Your Day Itinerary 08:30 am – pick up from the hotel near Ella and Bandarawela 09:00 am – start the tour for Haputale from Train. 10:30 am – reach to Haputale town and start the walk to the Adisham Bungalow along the railway. 11:30 am – reach to the Bungalow 01:00 pm – lunch (middle of the tea plantations) 02:30 pm – walk back to Haputale town along the railway. 03:30 pm – Back to Ella, Bandarawela from Train 05:00 pm – Drop off at Hotel Comfortable clothes for cooler weather, walking shoes and hats recommended for this tour.