Alicante Gourmet Walking Tour
The area around Alicante has been inhabited for more than 7,000 years. That’s a lot of time for the people of this region to perfect their food and drink — and that they have. This 2-hour walking tour comfortably traverses the narrow cobblestone lanes of this city of 333,000 people, revealing all that is delicious and unique. Start by drinking some horchata, one of the oldest beverages in the world, drunk by the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. Made with chufa or tiger nut, the drink was introduced to Spain during the Muslim presence on the peninsula from the 8th to the 13th centuries. While strolling down the narrow streets of the city, learn about the history of the place from the local guide. There are many unique eats here. Try freshly backed coca de mollitas, a salty tart with a crumbled dough topping, and coca amb tonyina, a tuna-based pastry that is way more delicious than it sounds. Other products to try include olive oil, cured meat, and salted fish, a dish that goes back to the ancient Roman occupation. You'll also sample Alicante's renowned wine. French monarch King Louis XIV apparently asked for some Alicante wine on his deathbed and Queen Elizabeth I was said to love wine from the area.In the end, you’ll not only have an excellent primer on the food and drink of Alicante, you’ll have a belly full of high quality eats.
Benidorm Bike Tour
Try something different. Suitable for all ages. You don't have to be an experienced cyclist. Many guests have not ridden a bike for decades and all ages are welcome. All of the equipment is supplied, but it is best if you wear sensible shoes and leave the flip-flops for the beach and the heels for the nights out.You will be transported uphill by mini bus and then ride downhill all the way. You can cycle as much or as little as you like. The mini bus will always be there for you.The itinerary begins with pick up at your accommodation in or near to Benidorm around 9.30 am (in winter around 10:00 am). A 60 minute drive to the top of Mt. Aitana is where you'll be fitted with a safety helmet, receive a detailed safety talk, and be allocated a bike. Next, bike ride about 5 miles to the village of Penaguila. You will stop twice on the way to ensure your comfort. Then have a drink of fresh spring water while the bikes are loaded onto the trailer. Another downhill glide from the highest point of the ride into the village of Alcoleja. Drive up to the restaurant of the Safari Aitana Park for lunch at approx. 12.45 pm. Lunch is not included into the price.The afternoon ride leads you past the village of Sella where the Bike Ride ends. Head into the local bar for a beverage to celebrate your achievement and receive your certificate as proof that you've ridden 24 miles through the Costa Blanca mountains. Lastly you will be driven back to your accommodation and arrive at about 4.00 pm.
Segway Tour of Benidorm with Route Choice
After doing the training course we will do the following itinerary to choose from:A) CITY OF BENIDORM.- Travel along the area "Rincón de Loix".- Levante Beach Promenade.- Old Town.- Remains ruins from a castle on the top of the city.- Town Hall.- Auditoriums- Bullring (with entrance when opened) and a visit to the new Spanish Jam & wine Museum, with optional drinks and exhibition Jam cutting. B) NATURAL RESERVE PARK "MOUNTAIN SIERRA HELADA".- We will travel along the area "Rincón de Loix".- Levante Beach Promenade.- And from here up to the mountain with fantastic panoramic views over the city and coast..- We will stop to visit the watchtower from the XVI c.- We will also pass through the remains of the ochre mineral from the Roman period.
Alicante City Segway Tour
This 1.5-hour segway tour is an experience like no other. You will enjoy an amazing sightseeing trip from the Old Town of the city down to the beach and harbour area. No previous experience is needed as you will learn fast how to ride your segway with the help and guidance of your guide.You will pass by Alicante's landmarks and hot spots such as: Basilica of Santa Maria; Postiguet beach; Palace of Carbonell; Port area; various Museums; Plaza Miro; breath taking corners of the Old Town; Castle of Santa Barbara; Oldest parks in the city; famous walk - Explanada de España; and more.You receive hints and tips of the city from your guide. Discover the local atmosphere and the streets of this city with your friends, family and rest of travelers.
2-hour Private Santa Barbara Castle tour in Alicante
Live a unique experience. Live Alicante differently. Enjoy a private tour through the fortress of Alicante. To begin this experience, you will receive a tour guide who will teach all the anecdotes that occurred within the walls of this castle.The tour starts with a 1 hour-guided tour, visiting the Santa Barbara´s Castle, where the participants will know the hidden corners of the fortress to know the darker and sinister stories about the events experienced in the Castle since the 9th century. The visit will end in the top of the Castle (called Macho), which offers the most beautiful views over the bay of Alicante province.After 1 hour of visit, a table in the best area of the terrace of the Castle restaurant will be waiting for you. There you can enjoy one of the most traditional dishes of our province: paella.
Alicante Private Walking Tour
Greet your guide at the meeting point and make your way to the first stop of this tour, Santa Bárbara's Castle. Located on the top of Benacantil mountain, this historical building overlooks the city and allows you to have incredible views of the city and the Mediterranean sea. You will learn all of this landmark's cultural background from your guide as you sip on a glass of typical sangria (at your own expense). You will continue the tour down to the Old Town where you will discover the quiet and colourful neighborhoods that conform this area. The next stops of this itinerary include the St. Nicholas of Bari Cathedral, the Town Hall, the Modernist Casa Carbonell and the Explanada de España.Enjoy the Mediterranean breeze as you discover this city and its people with the help of your private guide.