Benidorm Bike Tour

Try something different. Suitable for all ages. You don't have to be an experienced cyclist. Many guests have not ridden a bike for decades and all ages are welcome. All of the equipment is supplied, but it is best if you wear sensible shoes and leave the flip-flops for the beach and the heels for the nights out.You will be transported uphill by mini bus and then ride downhill all the way. You can cycle as much or as little as you like. The mini bus will always be there for you.The itinerary begins with pick up at your accommodation in or near to Benidorm around 9.30 am (in winter around 10:00 am). A 60 minute drive to the top of Mt. Aitana is where you'll be fitted with a safety helmet, receive a detailed safety talk, and be allocated a bike. Next, bike ride about 5 miles to the village of Penaguila. You will stop twice on the way to ensure your comfort. Then have a drink of fresh spring water while the bikes are loaded onto the trailer. Another downhill glide from the highest point of the ride into the village of Alcoleja. Drive up to the restaurant of the Safari Aitana Park for lunch at approx. 12.45 pm. Lunch is not included into the price.The afternoon ride leads you past the village of Sella where the Bike Ride ends. Head into the local bar for a beverage to celebrate your achievement and receive your certificate as proof that you've ridden 24 miles through the Costa Blanca mountains. Lastly you will be driven back to your accommodation and arrive at about 4.00 pm.