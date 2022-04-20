This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…
Valencia Region
The home of one of Spain's most famous exports, paella, is a marvellous stretch of coast offering fine beaches, truly wonderful eating, fabulous festivals and one of the nation's great cities.
Comprised of three provinces, it's a region where the agricultural and cultural legacy of the Moors lives on, with ingenious irrigation systems making market gardens and rice paddies on the sun-baked flatlands, overwatched by hilltop castles.
Utterly addictive Valencia city exudes confidence. Its sophisticated cultural scene, quality museums, great eating scene, understated beach and stunning Modernista and contemporary architecture make it wonderful.
Throughout, a wealth of festivals awaits, whether you fancy top-notch rock at Benicàssim, re-enactments of Reconquista battles in Moros y Cristianos festivals, or the world's biggest food fight at La Tomatina.
While some coastal resorts – hello Benidorm! – are notoriously overdeveloped, there are plenty that aren't, with towns such as Dénia and Xàbia managing to conserve great charm.
Explore Valencia Region
- Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…
- Catedral de Valencia
Valencia’s cathedral was built over a mosque after the 1238 reconquest. Its low, wide, brick-vaulted triple nave is mostly Gothic, with neoclassical side…
- Iglesia de San Nicolás
Recently reopened to the public after a magnificent restoration, this single-naved church down a passageway is a striking sight. Over the original Gothic…
- Museo del Patriarca
This seminary was founded in the late 16th century by San Juan de Ribera, a towering Counter-Reformation figure who wielded enormous spiritual and…
- La Lonja
This splendid building, a Unesco World Heritage Site, was originally Valencia’s silk and commodity exchange, built in the late 15th century when the city…
- Bioparc
This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…
- Museo de Bellas Artes
Bright and spacious, this gallery ranks among Spain’s best. Highlights include a collection of magnificent late-medieval altarpieces, and works by several…
- Mercado Central
Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display…
- Jardines del Turia
Stretching the length of Río Turia’s former course, this 9km-long lung of green is a fabulous mix of playing fields, cycling, jogging and walking paths,…
