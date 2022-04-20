The home of one of Spain's most famous exports, paella, is a marvellous stretch of coast offering fine beaches, truly wonderful eating, fabulous festivals and one of the nation's great cities.

Comprised of three provinces, it's a region where the agricultural and cultural legacy of the Moors lives on, with ingenious irrigation systems making market gardens and rice paddies on the sun-baked flatlands, overwatched by hilltop castles.

Utterly addictive Valencia city exudes confidence. Its sophisticated cultural scene, quality museums, great eating scene, understated beach and stunning Modernista and contemporary architecture make it wonderful.

Throughout, a wealth of festivals awaits, whether you fancy top-notch rock at Benicàssim, re-enactments of Reconquista battles in Moros y Cristianos festivals, or the world's biggest food fight at La Tomatina.

While some coastal resorts – hello Benidorm! – are notoriously overdeveloped, there are plenty that aren't, with towns such as Dénia and Xàbia managing to conserve great charm.