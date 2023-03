Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display cephalopods galore and numerous fish species, meat stalls groan under the weight of sausages and giant steaks, while the fruit and vegetables, many produced locally in Valencia's huerta (area of market gardens), are of special quality. A tapas bar lets you sip a wine and enjoy the atmosphere.