Iglesia de Santa Catalina

This church, badly knocked about in the civil war, is starkly impressive inside. It’s dwarfed by the striking late-17th-century hexagonal baroque bell tower. One of Valencia’s best-known landmarks, it rivals the cathedral’s Miguelete bell tower as a symbol of the city.
