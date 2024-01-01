Iglesia de Santa Catalina

Valencia

This church, badly knocked about in the civil war, is starkly impressive inside. It’s dwarfed by the striking late-17th-century hexagonal baroque bell tower. One of Valencia’s best-known landmarks, it rivals the cathedral’s Miguelete bell tower as a symbol of the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • La Concha beach in the city of San Sebastian

    Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

    1.76 MILES

    This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…

  • Square of Saint Mary's and Valencia Cathedral Temple in old town. Every year, Valencia (third size population city in Spain)welcomes more than 4 million visitors.

    Catedral de Valencia

    0.11 MILES

    Valencia’s cathedral was built over a mosque after the 1238 reconquest. Its low, wide, brick-vaulted triple nave is mostly Gothic, with neoclassical side…

  • Back entrance to Iglesia de San Nicolas.

    Iglesia de San Nicolás

    0.21 MILES

    Recently reopened to the public after a magnificent restoration, this single-naved church down a passageway is a striking sight. Over the original Gothic…

  • Museo Del Patriarca, Valencia, Spain.

    Museo del Patriarca

    0.22 MILES

    This seminary was founded in the late 16th century by San Juan de Ribera, a towering Counter-Reformation figure who wielded enormous spiritual and…

  • "The slender gothic columns and renaissance vaulted ceiling the the Lonja de la Seda, the Silk Exchange, UNESCO World Heritage Site in the heart of Valencia's old town, Spain. ProPhoto RGB profile for maximum color fidelity and gamut. NB: Slightly grainy ISO 800 image."

    La Lonja

    0.11 MILES

    This splendid building, a Unesco World Heritage Site, was originally Valencia’s silk and commodity exchange, built in the late 15th century when the city…

  • The Bioparc zoo of Valencia, Spain.

    Bioparc

    1.69 MILES

    This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…

  • Valencia free rental city bicycle "Valenbisi" in front of the Museum of fine arts in Valencia, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    0.46 MILES

    Bright and spacious, this gallery ranks among Spain’s best. Highlights include a collection of magnificent late-medieval altarpieces, and works by several…

  • Valencia, Spain - july 2022: Interior Spaces, People and Architecture of the Mercado Central, the principal Food Market in Valencia, Spain.

    Mercado Central

    0.13 MILES

    Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display…

