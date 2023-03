Turn left as you enter the main portal of the cathedral for the climb up to El Miguelete, the emblematic octagonal tower. It's apparently 51m high, exactly the same as its perimeter, but it can feel loftier than that as you clamber up the 207 chunky steps of its spiral staircase for great 360-degree city-and-skyline views. The 14 bells have been around for centuries, ringing celebrations and alarms over the city.