Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados

The Real Basílica de Nuestra Señora de los Santos Inocentes Mártires y Desamparados, to name it fully, is Valencia's central spot for active Christianity. There's serious modern Catholicism at work in the circular baroque space, with South American priests giving almost-non-stop services to ageing parishioners, and a payment kiosk for dedicated Masses. The focus: a highly venerated statue of the Virgin of the Abandoned, patron of Valencia. Due to her slightly inclined pose, she's affectionately nicknamed La Jorobadita (the Hunchback).