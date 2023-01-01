Beneath the square just east of Valencia’s cathedral, the archaeological remains of the kernel of Roman, Visigoth and Islamic Valencia shimmer through a water-covered glass canopy. Head downstairs for an impressively excavated, atmospheric melange of Roman baths, forum buildings and a factory, as well as bits of the Moorish alcázar (fortress) and a royal cemetery. Later remains come from a building erected on this square as a hospital for the poor. Get the audio guide: it's tough to interpret otherwise.