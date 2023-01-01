With more than 95,000 pieces on display and over a million in total, L’Iber, set in a historic palace, claims to be the world’s largest collection of toy soldiers. The huge 4.7m x 2.8m set piece of the Battle of Almansa (1707), a key encounter from the War of the Spanish Succession, has 9000 combatants, while other dioramas and cases teem with battalions and regiments from antiquity to modern times and even a little science fiction.

There's also an impressively detailed portrayal of Valencia's Corpus Christi procession.