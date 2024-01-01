Museo del Corpus

Barrio del Carmen

Behind tall doors rest Las Rocas, giant carts that are wheeled out to celebrate Valencia’s Corpus Christi festival. With their paintwork darkened with age, the earliest dates back to the 16th century. Upstairs are displayed the fanciful costumes and props that feature in the Corpus Christi procession.

