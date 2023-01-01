Museo de la Seda

This visually elegant modern museum makes the most of its lovely location in the 15th-century (with baroque additions) palace that was the seat of the silkmakers' guild. Silk was a major Valencian industry, and the compact, manageable display takes you through the process from caterpillars to velvet-sleeved courtiers. There are some lovely restored rooms upstairs, with the highlight being a fabulous rococo tiled floor depicting the fame of silk, here in woman's form, across four continents represented by geographically relevant beasts.

There's also a loom (active for group visits) and very pleasant patio with a restaurant.