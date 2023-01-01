Ayuntamiento

Valencia’s handsome neoclassical town hall dominates the square that takes its name. Within is the Museo Histórico Municipal, a repository of items important to the city’s identity, such as the sword that Jaime I reputedly brandished when defeating the Muslim occupiers, the Moorish keys to the city, the flag they surrendered with and a fascinating 1704 map of Valencia. You can also explore the chandeliered grandeur of the function rooms and enjoy the view from the balcony.