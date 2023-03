This roughly 170-year-old bullring is an iconic site next to Estación del Norte. Similar in style to Rome’s Colosseum, the 10,500-capacity bullring has four levels of brick arches that are particularly impressive when illuminated at night. Concerts and sporting events such as Davis Cup tennis are held at the venue (mega-fans often camp overnight for tickets). The nearby museum has a comprehensive collection of artefacts and can organise tours of the bullring.