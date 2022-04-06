Alicante Province

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The picture was shot by me during my very recent visit to Alicante

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

A popular holiday destination for Spaniards and international visitors, this province offers one of the country's prime coastal strips, the Costa Blanca, and a hinterland of interesting towns. Once you venture away from the Med, it's a different, truly Spanish world.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museum of contemporary art of the city of Alicante.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    Alicante

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • Botanical garden of the huerto del cura in Elche, Alicante, Spain.

    Huerto del Cura

    Alicante Province

    In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…

  • Street of Altea old town.

    Altea Old Town

    Costa Blanca

    It's an easy 10-minute stroll back from the beach to this tight-knit hilltop warren of whitewashed houses. It's visually very beautiful and, though the…

  • Archaeological museum of the city of Alicante.

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    Alicante

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    Alicante Province

    Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    Alicante Province

    Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…

  • Roman basilica at the archaeological excavations and museum at La Alcudia in Elche, Spain.

    L'Alcúdia

    Alicante Province

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Alicante

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Alicante Province with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Alicante Province and beyond

Beyond Alicante Province