Palacio de Santa Cruz

Madrid

Just off the southeastern corner of Plaza Mayor and dominating Plaza de Santa Cruz is this baroque edifice, which houses the Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and hence can only be admired from the outside. A landmark with its grey slate spires, it was built in 1643 and initially served as the court prison.

    Museo del Prado

    0.73 MILES

    Welcome to one of the world's premier art galleries. More than 7000 paintings are held in the Museo del Prado’s collection (of which only around 1500 are…

    Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

    0.77 MILES

    Home to Picasso’s Guernica, arguably Spain’s most famous artwork, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofía is Madrid’s premier collection of contemporary art.

    Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza

    0.6 MILES

    The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is one of the three points composing Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art along the Paseo del Prado (Art Walk), together with the…

    Basílica de San Francisco El Grande

    0.53 MILES

    Crowning Madrid’s oldest neighborhood of La Latina is an architectural and visual masterpiece that is the Basílica de San Francisco el Grande (Basilica of…

    Plaza de Toros Las Ventas

    2.55 MILES

    One of Spain’s most atmospheric arenas, the Plaza de Toros Las Ventas has hosted everything from Beatles concerts to motocross competitions during its…

    Templo de Debod

    0.89 MILES

    Few people would ever guess that a 2200-year-old Egyptian temple exists in the center of Madrid. Yet the Templo de Debod is in no way a Vegas-style…

    Museo Lázaro Galdiano

    1.86 MILES

    This imposing early-20th-century Italianate stone mansion, set discreetly back from the street, belonged to Don José Lázaro Galdiano (1862–1947), a…

Nearby Madrid attractions

1. Plaza Mayor

0.08 MILES

Madrid's grand central square, a rare but expansive opening in the tightly packed streets of central Madrid, is one of the prettiest open spaces in Spain,…

2. Real Casa de la Panadería

0.11 MILES

The exquisite frescoes of the 17th-century Real Casa de la Panadería rank among Madrid’s more eye-catching sights. The present frescoes date to just 1992…

4. Instituto de San Isidro

0.15 MILES

Next door to the Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo, the Instituto de San Isidro once went by the name of Colegio Imperial and, from the 16th…

5. Palacio Gaviria

0.16 MILES

Until recently this 19th-century Italianate palace was a nightclub. It has since been artfully converted to a dynamic artistic space, with major temporary…

6. Casa Museo de Ratón Perez

0.17 MILES

The Spanish version of the tooth fairy is a cute little mouse called 'El Ratón Perez', and this small museum close to Sol takes you into a recreation of…

7. Casa de Correos

0.18 MILES

The main building on the Plaza de la Puerta del Sol houses the regional government of the Comunidad de Madrid. The Casa de Correos was built as the city’s…

8. Iglesia de San Ginés

0.19 MILES

Due north of Plaza Mayor, San Ginés is one of Madrid’s oldest churches: it has been here in one form or another since at least the 14th century. What you…