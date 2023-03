The plateresque Casa de Cisneros, built in 1537 by the nephew of Cardinal Cisneros, a key adviser to Queen Isabel, was much restored and altered at the beginning of the 20th century. The main door and window above it are what remains of the Renaissance-era building. It’s now home to the Salón de Tapices (Tapestries Hall), adorned with exquisite 15th-century Flemish tapestries. It is closed to the public.