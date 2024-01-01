Jardín del Príncipe Anglona

La Latina & Lavapiés

Down the bottom (at the northern side) of the Plaza de la Paja is the walled 18th-century Jardín del Príncipe Anglona. It's a peaceful garden.

Nearby La Latina & Lavapiés attractions

1. Plaza de la Paja

0.04 MILES

Around the back of the Iglesia de San Andrés, the delightful Plaza de la Paja slopes down into the tangle of lanes that once made up Madrid's Muslim…

2. Iglesia de San Pedro El Viejo

0.06 MILES

This fine old church is one of the few remaining windows on post-Muslim Madrid, most notably its clearly Mudéjar (a Moorish architectural style) brick…

3. Capilla del Obispo

0.07 MILES

The Capilla del Obispo is a hugely important site on the historical map of Madrid. It was here that San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of Madrid, was first…

4. La Morería

0.09 MILES

The area stretching northwest from Iglesia de San Andrés to the viaduct was the heart of the morería (Moorish Quarter). Strain the imagination a little…

5. Iglesia de San Andrés

0.09 MILES

This proud church is more imposing than beautiful. Stern, dark columns with gold-leaf capitals against the rear wall lead your eyes up into the dome – all…

6. Iglesia del Sacramento

0.1 MILES

Just down the hill from the Plaza de la Villa is the 18th-century baroque remake of the Iglesia del Sacramento, the central church of the Spanish army.

7. Museo de San Isidro

0.1 MILES

This engaging museum occupies the spot where San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of Madrid, ended his days around 1172. A particular highlight is the large…

8. Basílica de San Miguel

0.11 MILES

Hidden away off Calle de Segovia, this basilica is something of a surprise. Its convex, late-baroque facade sits in harmony with the surrounding buildings…