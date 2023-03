Around the back of the Iglesia de San Andrés, the delightful Plaza de la Paja slopes down into the tangle of lanes that once made up Madrid's Muslim quarter. In the 12th and 13th centuries, the city's main market occupied the square. At the top of the square is the Capilla del Obispo, while down the bottom (north side) is the walled 18th-century Jardín del Príncipe Anglona, a peaceful 18th-century garden.