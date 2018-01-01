Welcome to Ávila
Top experiences in Ávila
Avila and Salamanca Tour from Madrid
Enjoy the scenery as you travel to two of Spain’s most beautiful cities, Avila and Salamanca.Drive to Salamanca as your guide sheds light on this UNESCO World Heritage Site, well known for its 12th-century university and glorious medieval and baroque architecture.Enter the historical center, and admire the sandstone-built Plaza Mayor, regarded as one of Spain’s most beautiful grand squares. Also see the Old and New Cathedrals and the exquisitely carved façade of the entrance to Salamanca University. Plus capture the splendid city views from Salamanca’s partly restored, arched Roman Bridge. Along the way, hear how UNESCO-listed Avila is one of Spain’s best-preserved medieval cities and still girded by its original walls. Discover why it’s known as the City of Stones and Saints, and admire the walls with their crenelated towers and gates.On arrival, explore some of Avila’s attractions with your guide, including the fortress-like cathedral, the Shrine to St. Vincent at the Basilica of St. Vincent.Afterward, enjoy free time for lunch (own expense) and to explore independently before your return to Madrid. Your tour then ends back in Madrid.
Segovia and Avila Guided Day Tour From Madrid
Avila is one of the oldest cities in Spain, with its greatly preserved walls from the eleventh century.These walls, around the ancient city, give Avila the appearance of a castle town, and make it one of the greatest examples of a fortified medieval city. In Avila, there are numerous Romanesque churches, Gothic palaces, and the Cathedral of Avila, from the twelfth century also fortified. The city is the birthplace of St. Teresa, representative of the Spanish Catholic mysticism. You will visit the exterior of the Cathedral, the Romanesque Basilica of San Vicente, Plaza Mayor, and go along the Teresian route, through the San Juan Bautista Church, San Juan de la Cruz Square, and to the Convent and House of Santa Teresa. From Avila, you will continue on to Segovia, a town that is very rich in historical monuments, highlighting the majestic Roman aqueduct from the time of Augustus. One of the best preserved ancient monuments left on the Iberian Peninsula.You will see the Gothic Cathedral, which was the last built in Spain of this style, and the Alcazar of the XII century, ancient fortified residence of the kings of Castile. The Segovia Alcazar, is a spectacular building that dominates the Castilian landscape.This building, started as an Arab fort, which itself was built on Roman ruins, that once were used, also as fortifications.Both towns, Avila and Segovia, are World Heritage Cities.
Avila and Segovia Guided Tour with Lunch Upgrade
Enjoy a complimentary pick up from your hotel to the departure point -only in selected hotels. Departure from Madrid at 9:00 am in an air conditioned motor coach, and through the beautiful Madrid mountain range to arrive in the old city of Avila. At arrival, you will start your walking tour in this medieval city, to admire its unique wall, the most well-preserved medieval wall in Europe, the Plaza Mayor, the outskirts of the Cathedral, the first Gothic cathedral raised in Spain, or the convent of Saint Therese, where she spent the most part of her life, and visit to the San Vicente basilica, a very important Romanesque monument. At mid morning, transportation to Segovia, to have a typical Castilian lunch -optional. If you do not wish to buy the lunch, you can enjoy a typical Spanish "tapa", accompanied by wine, water or soda -included. After lunch, walking tour in the narrow streets of Segovia, and visit to it´s Gothic Cathedral -one of the most beautiful in the country- and the Alzacar fortress, a fairy tale castle, and one of the images of our country.At mid afternoon, return to Madrid by air conditioned motor coach.
Avila and Segovia Tour from Madrid with Lunch
This tour visits starts with a pickup at your Madrid hotel. It visits two cities starting in Avila, birthplace of Santa Teresa de Jesús origin of Catholic Mysticism. After, proceed to Segovia, where you will have lunch (two different choices are available). Continue on to tour the old Roman city with the astonishing Aqueduct, Cathedral, and Alcazar, among other unique buildings and other interesting monuments. Probably 2 of the most beautiful citiies in the world, enjoy the gastronomy of this unique area while you see beautiful places.
5-Night Portugal Tour from Madrid: Lisbon, Fátima
1st Day (Tue.) MADRID – AVILA – SALAMANCA - PORTODeparture from JULIÁ TRAVEL bus terminal, located in the underground parking of the Plaza de Oriente at 08:30 a.m. Drive to Avila. A city that preserves its medieval wall. Short stop to know its walled and old town. Then to Salamanca. Free time in this University City Heritage of Humanity of great architectural and artistic wealth. Departure to the Portuguese border until you reach Porto. Accommodation. 2nd Day (Wed.) PORTOBreakfast. Panoramic sightseeing tour of Porto, considered World Heritage city. We admire the Cathedral, Stock Exchange building and Santa Clara church. In the afternoon, possibility of an optional visit to a famous winery with tasting of its world-famous "port wine". Accommodation. 3rd Day (Thu.) PORTO – COIMBRA – FATIMA Breakfast. Departure to Coimbra. City seat of one of the oldest universities in Europe and the birthplace of Fado. Free time. Then to Fatima. Center of the Christian Faith and World Pilgrimage Sanctuary with its impressive Basilica and the Cova da Iria place where the Virgin Mary appeared. The Chapel of the Apparitions, heart of the sanctuary, with the tombs of the three shepherds, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta. At night possibility to attend the procession of the candles. Accommodation. 4th Day (Fri.) FATIMA – BATALHA - NAZARE – ALCOBAÇA - LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Departure to the Batalha Monastery, a masterpiece of Gothic and Manueline style considered a World Heritage place by UNESCO. Continue to the picturesque fishing town of Nazaré. Free time and continue to Alcobaça (World Heritage) visit the XII C. church and admire the tombs of Pedro and Inés de Castro and then to Lisbon. Accommodation. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese song and music. 5th Day (Sat.) LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Morning sightseeing tour of the ancient Olissipo, drive through its main squares and avenues, Belem Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Coach Museum, Monument to the Discoverers, Marquis of Pombal Square, Liberty Avenue. Afternoon at leisure for you to catch the nostalgic corners of Alfama Quarter, the old city gathered next to its Castle, with old buildings nested in narrow twisting “Ruas” full of colour housing the genuine “tabernas” where Fado sounds as a missing past. Accommodation at the hotel. 6th Day (Sun.) LISBON – CACERES – MADRIDDeparture to Caceres considered as World Heritage place because of the city’s blend of Roman, Islamic, Northern Gothic and Italian Renaissance architecture. Walk through its Plaza Mayor and the Old Town with its famous Medieval Quarter. Continue to Madrid. END OF OUR SERVICE.
Avila and Salamanca UNESCO Sites with Madrid Walking Tour
At Salamanca, you will have the opportunity to visit the patrimonial legacy with innumerable corners and details. Get to know the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca, which is characterized by its impressive baroque ornaments with details.. You will also have the chance to know the Cathedral. You will spend 3 hours in Salamanca before leaving to Avila. In Avila you will get to know the ramparts of Avila, San Vicente Shrine and the Cathedral. Spend time on your own and time with a guide to complete this amazing experience. Then, schedule in a different day, you will meet the most important points of Madrid in a walking tour. You will start at the iconic Plaza Mayor. The Plaza Mayor is located in the center of Madrid, a few meters from the square of Puerta del Sol, and close to the High Street. Another interesting point on this tours is the Gran Via, you will visit the most famous street in the city of Madrid and knows the daily life of the people living in this city. Let amaze yourself with the colorful and spectacular source of trade. Equally fascinating is Puerta del Sol, the Metrópolis building, the Cibeles, the City Townhall or the Puerta de Alcalá. You will finish the tour at Retiro Park, where you will have some free time to enjoy it on your own.