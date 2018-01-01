5-Night Portugal Tour from Madrid: Lisbon, Fátima

1st Day (Tue.) MADRID – AVILA – SALAMANCA - PORTODeparture from JULIÁ TRAVEL bus terminal, located in the underground parking of the Plaza de Oriente at 08:30 a.m. Drive to Avila. A city that preserves its medieval wall. Short stop to know its walled and old town. Then to Salamanca. Free time in this University City Heritage of Humanity of great architectural and artistic wealth. Departure to the Portuguese border until you reach Porto. Accommodation. 2nd Day (Wed.) PORTOBreakfast. Panoramic sightseeing tour of Porto, considered World Heritage city. We admire the Cathedral, Stock Exchange building and Santa Clara church. In the afternoon, possibility of an optional visit to a famous winery with tasting of its world-famous "port wine". Accommodation. 3rd Day (Thu.) PORTO – COIMBRA – FATIMA Breakfast. Departure to Coimbra. City seat of one of the oldest universities in Europe and the birthplace of Fado. Free time. Then to Fatima. Center of the Christian Faith and World Pilgrimage Sanctuary with its impressive Basilica and the Cova da Iria place where the Virgin Mary appeared. The Chapel of the Apparitions, heart of the sanctuary, with the tombs of the three shepherds, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta. At night possibility to attend the procession of the candles. Accommodation. 4th Day (Fri.) FATIMA – BATALHA - NAZARE – ALCOBAÇA - LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Departure to the Batalha Monastery, a masterpiece of Gothic and Manueline style considered a World Heritage place by UNESCO. Continue to the picturesque fishing town of Nazaré. Free time and continue to Alcobaça (World Heritage) visit the XII C. church and admire the tombs of Pedro and Inés de Castro and then to Lisbon. Accommodation. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese song and music. 5th Day (Sat.) LISBONBreakfast at the hotel. Morning sightseeing tour of the ancient Olissipo, drive through its main squares and avenues, Belem Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Coach Museum, Monument to the Discoverers, Marquis of Pombal Square, Liberty Avenue. Afternoon at leisure for you to catch the nostalgic corners of Alfama Quarter, the old city gathered next to its Castle, with old buildings nested in narrow twisting “Ruas” full of colour housing the genuine “tabernas” where Fado sounds as a missing past. Accommodation at the hotel. 6th Day (Sun.) LISBON – CACERES – MADRIDDeparture to Caceres considered as World Heritage place because of the city’s blend of Roman, Islamic, Northern Gothic and Italian Renaissance architecture. Walk through its Plaza Mayor and the Old Town with its famous Medieval Quarter. Continue to Madrid. END OF OUR SERVICE.